Trending in SA: Where to stream the latest seasons of Fargo, Superstore and more

Just because you’ve seen one medical drama doesn’t mean that you’ve seen them all. Take New Amsterdam, for example. Yes, there are doctors and patients and surgeries not for the squeamish. But this show is biographical, based on the 2012 book Twelve Patients: Life And Death At The Bellevue Hospital by Eric Manheimer, the doctor who revamped a real-life hospital in New York.

It starts with newcomer doctor Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) gathering his staff members at the New Amsterdam Medical Centre, revealing he’s the new medical director. He mixes old-school beliefs with a new-school style of management, and is not afraid to ruffle a few feathers. Take note of that approach though, because you’ll quickly realise that Max is worrying about everyone but himself … for a very good reason.

This series has quickly gathered legions of fans, who’ll be very happy to hear that both seasons, including the latest, are ready to binge on Showmax.

The Bold Type season 4