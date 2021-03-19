Life / Arts & Entertainment The long walk to diversity for the Oscars BL PREMIUM

When the nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards were announced on Monday, there was much celebration of a more diverse and inclusive direction for the world’s most coveted film awards.

This year’s list of nominees feature a record nine nominations for actors of colour, nominations in the best director category for two women — a first in Oscar history — and the first nomination of a woman of colour in the category for Nomad director Chloe Zhao...