Opinion / Columnists CHRIS THURMAN: Staring into the face of whiteness In ‘Woolworths’, Juliet Jenkins asks white South Africans to take a hard look in the mirror BL PREMIUM

The Virtual National Arts Festival is the gift that keeps on giving. Already an extended event, it will continue until the end of July.

Readers of this column who consider me a “trendy lefty”, or who tire of reminders that arts and culture cannot be separated from race politics, have no doubt been relieved that my coverage of the festival over the last month has not entailed “self-loathing” references to the bearable lightness of being white.