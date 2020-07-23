CHRIS THURMAN: Staring into the face of whiteness
In ‘Woolworths’, Juliet Jenkins asks white South Africans to take a hard look in the mirror
23 July 2020 - 13:58
The Virtual National Arts Festival is the gift that keeps on giving. Already an extended event, it will continue until the end of July.
Readers of this column who consider me a “trendy lefty”, or who tire of reminders that arts and culture cannot be separated from race politics, have no doubt been relieved that my coverage of the festival over the last month has not entailed “self-loathing” references to the bearable lightness of being white.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now