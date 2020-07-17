Life / Arts & Entertainment The problem with Hollywood’s relationship with Black Lives Matter In signing a deal for a docuseries with Colin Kaepernick, Disney has decided that backing the antiracism campaign is profitable BL PREMIUM

This week Walt Disney, the world’s fourth-largest media and entertainment group, announced that it had signed a deal with former National Football League (NFL) star Colin Kaepernick, the man whose sporting career was initially ruined when he made the decision to take a knee during the 2016 season in protest against police brutality.

The deal will see Disney-owned sports broadcaster ESPN produce a docuseries about Kaepernick and the struggles he has faced since making his decision and becoming for many an early hero of the Black Lives Matter movement in the US.