Five things to watch this weekend
Your options range from a compellingly bleak story starring Mark Ruffalo to a silly parody by Will Ferrell
03 July 2020 - 05:00
I Know This Much is True — Showmax
Based on the novel by Wally Lamb, this gritty, grim and dramatically satisfying miniseries tells a compellingly bleak story of brothers and the bonds that bind them. Starring Mark Ruffalo in a breathtaking performance as twin brothers, troubled Dominick and much more troubled schizophrenic Thomas, it’s a moving and thoughtful examination of tough lives lived under tough circumstances and the small rays of hope that occasionally manage to shine through. New episodes added weekly.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now