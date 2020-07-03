Life / Arts & Entertainment Five things to watch this weekend Your options range from a compellingly bleak story starring Mark Ruffalo to a silly parody by Will Ferrell BL PREMIUM

I Know This Much is True — Showmax

Based on the novel by Wally Lamb, this gritty, grim and dramatically satisfying miniseries tells a compellingly bleak story of brothers and the bonds that bind them. Starring Mark Ruffalo in a breathtaking performance as twin brothers, troubled Dominick and much more troubled schizophrenic Thomas, it’s a moving and thoughtful examination of tough lives lived under tough circumstances and the small rays of hope that occasionally manage to shine through. New episodes added weekly.