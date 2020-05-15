Life / Arts & Entertainment Five things to watch this weekend Go to the dark side with Paris noir and Philip Roth’s alternative history of America BL PREMIUM

The Plot Against America — Showmax (New episodes weekly on Mondays)

David Simon takes on Philip Roth’s disturbing alternative history novel from 2004 and turns it into prescient, intelligently rendered drama that examines the traumatic effects of seismic social changes on one family. Set in World War 2 America, it’s the story of a Jewish New Jersey family, the Levins, and what happens when anti-war campaigner, Nazi sympathiser and aviation hero Charles Lindbergh is elected as president of America. There are plenty of pertinent parallels to life in the Trump era, but Simon’s particular skill is to bring to life the Levins as a complicated, sympathetic and flawed group of characters whose personal journeys form the compelling core of the six-episode show.