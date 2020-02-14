Life / Arts & Entertainment Five things to watch this weekend Valentine’s day classics, drug cartels and tales of difficult paths from Netlix and Showmax BL PREMIUM

Valentine’s Feelings Films — Showmax

No, we haven’t forgotten that it’s Valentine’s day today and so if this means anything to you, Showmax has you and your significant other covered with a selection of romcoms to warm the heart and make you cry happy tears. The Big Sick, Trainwreck, Crazy Rich Asians, Bridesmaids and Silver Linings Playbook should manage to provide laughs, tears and enough feelings for all types of lovebirds over the course of the weekend