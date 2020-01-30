Five things to watch this weekend
From pandemics to empires, serial killers and Gwyneth Paltrow's bubble: what to stream this weekend
31 January 2020 - 05:10
Kobe Bryant Tribute — Showmax
A two-part series of interviews conducted with the NBA star who died, along with his 13-year-old daughter, after a helicopter crash on Sunday reminds fans of his brilliance on the court and his undeniable legacy in the game he changed forever during his two-decade career with the LA Lakers.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.