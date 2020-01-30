Dutch rider Edwin Straver dies a week after Dakar fall

Dutch motorcycle rider Edwin Straver has died after crashing on the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia last week.

The 48-year-old is the second rider to die due to a fall in this year’s gruelling event, held for the first time in the Middle East.

Portuguese rider Paulo Goncalves died after a crash in the seventh stage. Goncalves, 40, was the first competitor to die in the endurance event since Polish motorcycle rider Michal Hernik in Argentina in 2015.

RTL and regional public broadcaster Omroep Brabant said Straver died on January 24 from injuries suffered during the 11th and penultimate stage over desert dunes from Shubaytah to Haradh on January 16.

According to media reports, Straver broke one of his upper neck vertebrae during the fall and had no heartbeat for 10 minutes before being resuscitated.

He was flown by helicopter to Riyadh before being transferred in a coma to the Netherlands this week. Straver had been competing in his third Dakar on a privately entered KTM in a category without assistance crews but basic resources provided by organisers.

The Dakar Rally, originally conceived as a race from Paris to the Senegalese capital in West Africa, has claimed dozens of lives — many of them non-competitors — since it started in 1978.

