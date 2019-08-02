Noble savages bent on creative destruction

Before watching some films, you should park your brain like your car. But when you un-park the first, should you bother to un-park the second? Unless it’s to take it straight to the scrapyard?

For 18 years the Fast & Furious franchise has been teaching us, with wit if not absolutely apparent wittingness, that the car is a handsome but meretricious piece of metal, designed for systematic and spectacular annihilation. It should be hurled, swirled, crashed, battered or blown up. Never mind the cost. Consider its cost to the environment.

We’d love to believe that was the conscious message of the saga. Amazingly, in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, the ninth instalment (directed by David Leitch), we almost can believe it. Never mind the eye-candy destruction visited on cars, jeeps and helicopters. The movie has it in for IT too.

In the action romp’s last reel, Dwayne Johnson’s Hobbs and Jason Statham’s Shaw travel to the former’s ancestral Samoa. Here the rollicking, bickering duo of bicontinental strong-armers (first introduced in F&F7) have a showdown with Idris Elba’s black-garbed robo-villain, flying in with his matching army of super-goons.

Here is a paradise regained with calendar scenery and a calendar-stopping culture. No bad tribalism (as in Facebook, Twitter). Lots of good tribalism. Before the showdown there is a hoedown, a communal Samoan war jig. During the showdown, high-tech digital weaponry goes up against South Seas spears, clubs and shillelaghs — or tries to — while transport items are flung about, like demons for exorcism, in a concluding chase atop a scenic cliff road.

In the first case: it’s amazing what simple sabotage can do to cripple sophisticated computer systems. (World, please learn.) In the second: if natural wastage or phase-out won’t suffice to terminate fossil-fuelled vehicles, Hollywood storytelling (noble savage division) can clearly show the way.

The film should be subtitled Coming of Age in Samoa — the maturing of a planet, action-movie-style. Sadly, the visionary Luddism of late scenes doesn’t stretch back to earlier ones. Here it’s all hands to the dreck deck. Hokey action sequences; viral McGuffins (an actual virus threatening global wipeout); techie overload; and a desperate plethora of pop-up guest stars. Before the screening, the Universal press folk begged me not to name the surprise celebs. So I’ll only observe that they are stellar enough, while properly chosen for cultural diversity, multiracialism and good-hearted outreach in the cameo-role arena.