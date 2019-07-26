Five things to watch this weekend
Binge-watch with a blend of dystopian fiction, real-life drama, reality TV and comedy
The Handmaid’s Tale Season 3 — Showmax
The award-winning dystopian adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s novel continues with the further dastardly and depressing adventures of June Osbourne, played by Elisabeth Moss, and her attempts to disrupt the natal control of the terrible world in which she’s found herself and get back to her family. It’s grim and hard to watch but still continues to offer a powerful critique of the dangers of the Republican attempts to control women’s bodies that resonate in the light of recently increased restrictions in the US on reproductive choices.
LA 92 — Netflix
If you’re old enough to remember the chaos that engulfed Los Angeles in 1992 after the acquittal of police officers involved in the savage beating caught on tape of truck driver Rodney King in 1991, then here is a documentary for you. Directed by Daniel Lindsay and TJ Martin, the film paints an engrossing and socially historical picture of the King beating within the context of a long battle between LA’s police and its black residents, which has poignant resonance for the US today and draws a link between the earlier race riots of the 1960s, the LA riots and the battles between police and black residents in cities across the country.
Blown Away — Netflix
A “Forged in Fire” for the glassblowing set, this reality show pits master glass artists against each other in a race to create spectacular creations and win a grand prize. Like their knife-making counterparts, the cast is an assortment of quirky contestants dedicated to their craft and who will stop at nothing to get the recognition they deserve.
4L (4 Latas) — Netflix
A Spanish comedy drama starring Jean Reno, this is an easy enough to watch adventure-buddy-film about strangers drawn together in an attempt to carry out the dying wishes of a friend. There are offroad vehicles, North African backdrops and an easygoing chemistry that makes it hard not to hope for the best.
Aziz Ansari Right Now — Netflix
The popular millennial comedian and creator of “Master of None” was embroiled in a scandal during the tornado of the #MeToo movement a few years ago. Here he returns to stage to address some of the issues that arose from that moment — and to remind us of why he’s still one of the smartest voices in stand-up — in a show that provides a mix of pure, confused wonder at the absurdities of the world and sobering reflections on what it means to try and survive it.