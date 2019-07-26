Five things to watch this weekend

LA 92 — Netflix

If you’re old enough to remember the chaos that engulfed Los Angeles in 1992 after the acquittal of police officers involved in the savage beating caught on tape of truck driver Rodney King in 1991, then here is a documentary for you. Directed by Daniel Lindsay and TJ Martin, the film paints an engrossing and socially historical picture of the King beating within the context of a long battle between LA’s police and its black residents, which has poignant resonance for the US today and draws a link between the earlier race riots of the 1960s, the LA riots and the battles between police and black residents in cities across the country.