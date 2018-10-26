Michelle Constant resigns after decade at squeaky clean Basa

Basa is a joint initiative of the department of arts and culture and the business sector as a public/private partnership. “For every R1 Basa grants, businesses match it with up to R14 in kind. This is based on the incoming sponsorships or corporate funds to arts organisations — both in cash and in kind — of R33.9m,” Constant explains.

The organisation’s programmes — aimed at both businesses and arts practitioners and organisations — include research, tool kits and a growing Knowledge Hub.

Shortly after Constant’s resignation, the chair of the board, Andre Le Roux, resigned with immediate effect. He has been replaced by Charmaine Soobramoney, but remains on the board.

Unlike other publicly funded agencies which have boards and chairs appointed by the arts minister, the Basa board is elected by members votes at an annual general meeting, as per International Organisation Development SA regulations.

While there has been debilitating corruption on the boards of state-owned enterprises and other publicly funded bodies, Basa has always been clean as a whistle.

“Many appointed to such boards regard their appointments as licence to feed at the trough of public funding, rather than to govern in the interests of the institution and the broader citizenry,” says playwright and cultural activist Mike van Graan.

Basa board member Carel Nolte says the organisation is led by a mix of people well known in the arts world. “The board is not dominated by any one member. There needs to be vigorous debate and challenge. Board members recuse themselves if the business that they work for has made an application with an arts organisation,” Nolte explains.

Nolte is involved in the Jozi Film Festival, which has received a Basa supporting grant. In 2016 Kwanele Gumbi resigned as chairman of the Basa board. He remains chairman of the board of the Market Theatre, where there have been a host of allegations about his conduct.

In 2017/2018 Basa received R8.45m from the department of arts and culture. In the past financial year, 28% of the budget was disbursed as supporting grants in tranches of generally less than R50,000. These supporting grants are used to “market the event and give it more exposure”, says Nolte.