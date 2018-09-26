AUTHOR INTERVIEW: Exploring SA’s black opera and the unsung heroes at centre stage

At a recent symposium attended by his family members, friends and colleagues, there was much discussion about Khumalo’s life and his work. The role of music in his life was evident as the speakers regularly broke into song to illustrate a point about the music man.

What stood out was the central role Khumalo played in SA’s vibrant choral tradition, and all the speakers agreed that his work had to be taken to more concert halls and classrooms.

His son, Diliza Khumalo, and sister, Nomavenda Mathiane, captured the essence of a man whose life revolved around music. "He involved us all in his music," said Diliza "and when he was involved with local choirs, his children also became members of his choirs."

He also drew his family into the development of his compositions, and when he had finished a piece, they would listen.

"He was also a dedicated academic, and when he did research we all did research," added Diliza.

His father was passionate about the history and culture of the Zulu nation. "He had one mission and that was to compose music for the people to sing and enjoy."

Mathiane provided insight into their childhood that was always surrounded by music. "We could all play instruments and music was a part of our lives from a very early age."

She believes her brother honed his music skills in choirs.

"He was a teacher," said Themba Madlopha, a former student of Khumalo who is now a choir master. He said his professor was always influenced by the times. "He was not at home with injustice, but he was such a gentleman, he hid it under a religious cloak.

"He found ways of including the truths in his work — like a lament of the black people in apartheid chains," he said.

Madlopha explained that Khumalo was deeply obsessed with folk music traditions and he found a way to marry the melodic directions of the Zulu tones. "He was the most prolific composer of our time," he said.

Poet Themba Msimang was brought on board by Khumalo as his lyricist. They worked together on oratorio Ushaka KaSenzangakhona, which was intended as a rite of reconciliation not only for the Zulus but the entire nation. Msimang said he was initially puzzled about why he was selected, but discovered it was because of his poetry, and his love and understanding of the Zulu nation.