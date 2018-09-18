Emmys: Game of Thrones returns with a vengeance, but Mrs Maisel isn’t fazed

The gala also saw several sentimental favourites take home their first Emmys. Matthew Rhys won for best drama actor for spy thriller The Americans’ Claire Foy was named best drama actress for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown; and Henry Winkler triumphed for supporting comedy acting on Barry. But the coveted drama prize went to Game of Thrones, which was ineligible for last year’s Emmys, and series star Peter Dinklage took home the best supporting actor prize for his portrayal of Tyrion Lannister.

"Writing for these actors behind us is the honour of a lifetime," said the show’s co-creator David Benioff. "But we didn’t invent these characters. That was George RR Martin. The show could not be without the mad genius of George."

Game of Thrones won nine Emmys this year, meaning the blood-spattered cinematic tale of noble families vying for the Iron Throne — which returns in 2019 for an abbreviated eighth and final season — now has 47 awards overall. This breaks the programme’s own record as the most decorated fictional show since the Television Academy first handed out prizes in 1949.

In the comedy categories, Mrs Maisel bested all comers in its first year of eligibility, sweeping the female acting prizes (star Rachel Brosnahan and co-star Alex Borstein) and best series honours. Earlier this year, Maisel won two Golden Globes.

"One of the things I love the most about this show ... it’s about a woman who is finding her voice anew," Brosnahan said. "It’s something that’s happening all over the country right now. One of the most important ways that we can find and use our voices is to vote. So if you haven’t already registered, do it on your cellphone right now."

HBO dark comedy Barry notched two acting wins — for Winkler and series star Bill Hader.

The Emmys opened with a daring song-and-dance number poking fun at myriad controversies including the problem of ensuring diversity in Hollywood productions. "We solved it!" crooned Saturday Night Live nominees Kate McKinnon and Kenan Thompson, with back-up from musical stars John Legend and Ricky Martin — and even RuPaul of the much-lauded RuPaul’s Drag Race.