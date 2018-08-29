Life / Arts & Entertainment

Fans pay respects to soul queen Aretha Franklin

Mourners gathered at the Charles H Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit to honour Franklin

29 August 2018 - 05:20 Agency Staff
People file into the Charles H Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit, Michigan, where the late singer Aretha Franklin will lie in state for two days of public viewing, on August 28 2018. Picture: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR
People file into the Charles H Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit, Michigan, where the late singer Aretha Franklin will lie in state for two days of public viewing, on August 28 2018. Picture: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

Aretha made a lot of women look at themselves differently and changed how a lot of men looked at women

Detroit — Mourning fans lined up for a last glimpse of the Queen of Soul on Tuesday as singer Aretha Franklin’s hits played from loudspeakers outside the Charles H Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit, where her body will lie in repose ahead of her funeral.

Franklin died last week at the age of 76 from pancreatic cancer in Detroit, where she began her career as a child singing gospel. Her soaring voice, seared with emotion, would become the inspirational standard for other singers to match.

"Aretha made a lot of women look at themselves differently and changed how a lot of men looked at women," Alma Riley, 67, said after waiting in line outside the visitation for nearly three hours. "That is particularly important today when we see such a lack of respect."

Franklin’s body was displayed in an open casket, dressed in red shoes and a red dress, according to fans.

The preacher’s daughter first topped the charts in 1967 with Respect, her no-nonsense reworking of a modest hit for Otis Redding into an enduring anthem for feminism and the civil rights movement.

Chaka Khan, Jennifer Hudson, Ronald Isley and Stevie Wonder are due to sing at her funeral on Friday at Detroit’s Greater Grace Temple. Former US president Bill Clinton, who had Franklin sing at his 1993 inauguration celebrations, will be among the speakers. She also sang at former president Barack Obama’s inauguration in 2009.

Franklin was born in Memphis, Tennessee, but moved to Detroit as a small child as the city became a refuge for black Americans in the mid-20th century escaping racist Jim Crow segregation laws in southern states. The city, which would become synonymous with the secular outgrowth of gospel music known as soul, is treating Franklin’s death as the passing of royalty, with a week of mourning, including a free tribute concert at a park on Thursday evening.

While the funeral is closed to the public, the streets outside are to be lined with dozens of pink Cadillacs.

Reuters

Congregants pay their respects to the Queen of Soul

Aretha Franklin’s powerful voice again rings out within church’s walls in tribute to her spectacular career
9 days ago

‘Queen of Soul’, Aretha Franklin, dies at 76

An icon of the music world, she started as a gospel singer, won 18 Grammys, and sang at the inauguration of two US presidents
12 days ago

