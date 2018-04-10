Simon and Phiri: the end of the song

"The record company comes to them and promises them the world and says, ‘Let’s just build this thing together. It’s gonna be amazing’," Tucker says.

Graceland has always had controversy and problems. It was recorded by a white musician (Simon) and black musicians (Ladysmith Black Mambazo and Phiri) as SA was being punished for apartheid by a global cultural boycott.

The less reported problem is the allegation that Phiri wasn’t properly credited for the music he made and he "hardly got any royalties" from his work on Graceland — an allegation that garnered much attention when Phiri passed away last July.

In defence of the exploitation of musicians, industry experts say that were it not for chances afforded to them, these musicians would not have progressed in their careers.

Richard Mitchell, a sound engineer and friend of Phiri, thinks that were it not for Simon and Graceland, Phiri wouldn’t have had a chance to perform in New York City at the prestigious Madison Square Garden, a "once-in-a-lifetime experience for any musician, especially one from Nelspruit".

Graceland was a life changer for Phiri, who "came from the townships", says Mitchell.

Phiri owned a car when his band mates could not afford one. After recording sessions, Mitchell would drop them in town so they could get taxis back home to the townships. Days later, these musicians would be on planes and picked up in limousines once they were in New York.

When musicians form bands, they often have a passion to change the world. In their optimism and euphoria, they are less likely to focus on contractual issues, duties and compensation structure.

Jon Savage, a former musician and friend of Phiri, says there’s nothing like passion to pull artists in one direction. But after the band mates taste success and make a big hit, newfound money can become a bone of contention.

"When projects of passion come together, everyone is gung-ho and everyone is putting everything on the table. And then when a project becomes successful, it’s very easy … everyone is so cool and happy," Savage says. "But when there’s money involved, if that song becomes a big hit or that album becomes a big hit — suddenly everyone is asking for their piece of the pie."

This poses a huge risk when musicians disband. No longer bonded by their erstwhile optimism they will take each other to court to solve their differences in cases that are akin to divorces, says Tucker.