SA movie Inxeba given same age restriction as for pornography

14 February 2018 - 13:52 Jessica Levitt
A still from the film Inxeba. Picture: SUPPLIED

The Film and Publications Board Appeal Tribunal has confirmed that it has overturned the 16 LS rating given to Inxeba (The Wound)‚ replacing it with an X18 rating — the same as hardcore pornography.

The new rating means that the film can only be distributed from an "adult premises"‚ which would require a special licence to broadcast the film

"A rating of X18 means that the material can only be distributed from designated adult premises. This means the film cannot be screened in cinemas or any other platform that is not a designated adult premises as defined by the Film and Publications Act no 65 of 1996 as amended."

The ruling came as a result of complaints by the Congress of Traditional Leaders of SA (Contralesa). The body has called for the banning of the film, and as a secondary complaint had asked that it be given a higher age restriction.

The film has received public backlash for its depiction of the traditional ritual of ukwaluka — a Xhosa tradition into manhood — as well as sexual identity in the form of a gay love story.

Producers for the film have not been available for comment.

SA movie Inxeba given same age restriction as for ...
