Collaborative culture: art becomes accessible at digital innovation festival

Where the first season explored the edge of language and the old logic, the second season explores the physical in the form of art meeting with the immaterial in the form of digital. Curators on the second season include actor and director Nhlanhla Mahlangu, cultural entrepreneur Jamal Nxedlana and Bristow.

"The platform is challenging and wildly collaborative, making pushing boundaries that much more accessible," says Bristow.

"This type of innovation on what can be made with digital technologies and how it can be presented to a participant audience is not something that happens easily within the corporate environment," she says.

Her technology and art collaboration with alternative reality makers Rick Treweek and Garrett Steele, together with Dondoo, 3D studio and Kentridge has developed an Invisible Exhibition, "showcasing in completely new ways work that has been made by more than 20 South African artists in full three-dimensional space in [Google app] Tilt Brush". Bristow also invited multidisciplinary engineers Jarred Bekker and Daniel de Kok of Bushveld Labs and Riot networks to train Google artificial intelligence with images that can only be found locally.

Mahlangu’s rich interplay between movement and sound as director of the isicathamiya choir in the first season earned him an invitation for the second season. He presents his solo theatre work Chant, which explores the relationship between human nature and technology from the perspective of growing up in a squatter camp. "We juxtapose ideas because we don’t want to be literal. We want to make beautiful art," he says.

"It is a multilayered piece that talks about the white privilege and the black condition, living in a squatter camp, how you die while you are still walking because of the conditions you find in this country."

Kentridge describes the power of this performance piece as "taking an oblique view to revealing the world".

He particularly refers to the story of Penny, the dog taken from the suburbs to become a coconut dog living in the squatter settlement. The dog is fed expensive food to ensure its standard of living does not drop.

"The making of digital art requires collaboration between two different ways of working — a programmer building the technology and an artist creating a concept or aesthetic," Lace says. "At the centre we have the luxury in terms of time, resource and capacity to establish a mutual language. We have begun with the question of whether digital art one day can be as nuanced or have as much depth as the trajectory of painting in the world for example."

For Bristow, the power of digital art goes beyond aesthetics and story-telling.

"Digital art is a very important location in which true interrogation and criticisms — both as medium and content — can be levelled at the globalised information economy and our technological futures," she says.

Jepchumba, the founder of African Digital Art website and a perennial visitor to Fak’ugesi, said in her address: "Technology means the organisation of knowledge for practical purposes. It promises something new. It is a reflection of where we are heading in society.

"Africa has a disturbing technological legacy where countries are mined for their cobalt, lithium, ideas, resources, materials and culture, which are repurposed and dumped back without any sort of credit."

She inspired fellow participants to the unique opportunities the digital age provides in Africa, such as developing centres for myth making, creating tools for collaborative healing, understanding the importance for imagination and developing an online African archive of history, languages and ideas.

• Centre for the Less Good Idea takes place from October 10-14.