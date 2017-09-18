Why supporting the arts is about much more than money

It presents a win-win-win situation: the artists

themselves benefit from this exposure too, as do the communities who get the chance to enjoy their works.

Hollard has art in its DNA, thanks largely to its founders’ appreciation for the arts. It has developed a well-deserved reputation, over many years, for its support of the arts — not least of which is its sponsorship of the Basa Awards since its inception, the past three years as lead sponsor.

Like many of its corporate peers, Hollard has an extensive art collection, which is displayed all over the Villa Arcadia head office complex and its City Campus in Johannesburg. From meeting spaces to hallways and even the canteen, art (some of it very provocative) is everywhere — not just in the executive suites. And that’s the way it should be.

But the company takes accessibility to art much further than that. It is one of three major corporate patrons of Creative Block, a fantastic initiative by Yellowwoods Art. More than 250 participating artists produce works on 18cm x 18cm blocks. The patrons buy them and display them together in a striking way — and they’re for sale to anyone.

Creative Block creates a win-win-win situation: the artists make money immediately for their work and benefit from being curated; Hollard is able to include the works in marketing campaigns such as Better Futures, which aims to make a difference in the lives of people; and collectors are able to buy the artworks at affordable prices and arrange and juxtapose them as they like.

Another initiative is the mural project at Villa Arcadia, an initiative of Artinsure and Artist Proof Studio, in which the latter’s artists are creating stunning murals in stairwells and parking garages.

What would otherwise be dead areas are being transformed into beautiful art spaces, accessible to anyone parking their car or using a staircase.

By supporting and showcasing the artists in this clever way, art connoisseurs and neophytes alike are encouraged to look with fresh eyes at what art is and how it is displayed.

And that’s the point, really. Great art is not meant to be the preserve of the wealthy and apparently cultured. It is meant to be seen, heard and appreciated by many people, who can respond to it in that most human of ways: puzzle over what it means, decide whether or not they like it

and feel enriched by the experience of someone else’s creative talent.

The business world’s support for the arts provides both artists and audiences with this precious possibility. Yes, companies’ money is involved, but it’s their heart that gives their support true value — and that’s what the Basa Awards seek to recognise.

• Brauer is the chief marketing officer of the Hollard Insurance Company.