Germany trumpets unity via jazz

Germany’s Visitors Programme invites 400 people annually from all over the world to see what the country has to offer. During international jazz month in April, the "German jazz music scene" tour gathered 18 participants from across the world including festival directors from South Korea, Argentina, Haiti, Belgrade, Romania and Montenegro and cultural journalists from Mexico, Greece, Canada, Namibia and SA.

The tour exposed us to an impressive network of institutions, activities and support for jazz, which underscores the important role the music plays in unity and democracy.

It was put together by Germany’s music and export office, Initiative Musik, which is supported by the German Music Authors’ Society and government funding agency Deutscher Musikrat. Jazz clubs receive financial support for administration, upgrading technical infrastructure and live music programmes.

The Berlin A-Trane jazz club in Charlottenburg was founded in 1992 and has hosted some of the greatest acts in the world, transforming the neighbourhood in the process. The jazz theme has been picked up by establishments in the area such as the Grolman Jazz Café.