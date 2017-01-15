Life / Arts & Entertainment

Jazz legend Thandi Klaasen dies at 86

Klaasen’s daughter‚ Lorraine Klaasen confirmed on Facebook that the singer had been battling pancreatic cancer

15 January 2017 - 13:31 PM Staff Writer
Thandi Klaasen. File Picture: SOWETAN/BUSISIWE MBATHA

It has on Sunday been confirmed that jazz veteran Thandi Klaasen has died at the age of 86.

The news comes just days after Klaasen’s daughter‚ Lorraine Klaasen confirmed on Facebook that the singer had been battling pancreatic cancer.

Klaasen died in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Arts And Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa joined hundreds of fans to offer his condolences to Klaasen’s family through a series of tweets.

Mthethwa said Klaasen would be fondly remembered for her "feisty spirit".

"uMama Thandi Klassen was feisty‚ street smart and full of life. She stood the test of time‚ having had a career which lasted over five decades."

