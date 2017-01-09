Trump calls Meryl Streep an overrated actress after her scathing speech

Washington — US president-elect Donald Trump on Monday lashed out at screen legend Meryl Streep, accusing her of being a Hillary Clinton "flunky" after the actress criticised him at this year’s Golden Globes ceremony.

Streep blasted Trump for his divisive rhetoric against immigrants, Hollywood and what he calls the lying press, as she received a lifetime achievement award at the glitzy ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday.

She also ripped into Trump for the infamous campaign speech during which he mocked disabled New York Times reporter Serge Kovaleski. She said Trump’s instinct to humiliate his critics did not bode well for the country and its highest office.

“I still can’t get it out of my head because it wasn’t in a movie. It was real life. And this instinct to humiliate, when it’s modelled by someone in the public platform, by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody’s life, because it kind of gives permission for other people to do the same thing.”

“Disrespect invites disrespect. Violence incites violence,” she said.