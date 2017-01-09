Trump calls Meryl Streep an overrated actress after her scathing speech
Washington — US president-elect Donald Trump on Monday lashed out at screen legend Meryl Streep, accusing her of being a Hillary Clinton "flunky" after the actress criticised him at this year’s Golden Globes ceremony.
Streep blasted Trump for his divisive rhetoric against immigrants, Hollywood and what he calls the lying press, as she received a lifetime achievement award at the glitzy ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday.
She also ripped into Trump for the infamous campaign speech during which he mocked disabled New York Times reporter Serge Kovaleski. She said Trump’s instinct to humiliate his critics did not bode well for the country and its highest office.
“I still can’t get it out of my head because it wasn’t in a movie. It was real life. And this instinct to humiliate, when it’s modelled by someone in the public platform, by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody’s life, because it kind of gives permission for other people to do the same thing.”
“Disrespect invites disrespect. Violence incites violence,” she said.
Trump wrote on Twitter: "Meryl Streep, one of the most overrated actresses in Hollywood, doesn’t know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes.
"She is a Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never ‘mocked’ a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him ‘groveling’ when he totally changed a 16-year-old story that he had written in order to make me look bad," Trump wrote in a series of tweets.
"Just more very dishonest media!" the president-elect added.
The US entertainment industry broadly supported Clinton, with many stars publicly endorsing her White House run.
Trump also told the New York Times in a brief telephone interview he had not seen Streep’s speech but was “not surprised” to be criticised by “liberal movie people”.
Streep spoke out with less than two weeks to go until Trump’s inauguration.
AFP
Please login or register to comment.