FNB eBucks adds Spar to its list of retail partners

FNB eBucks is proud to announce its partnership with SPAR, one of the country’s leading food retailers.

From February, FNB Private Clients, FNB Private Wealth and RMB Private Bank customers will earn up to 15% back in eBucks when they shop in-store at SPAR, SuperSPAR, KwikSPAR and Tops using their qualifying FNB or RMB Private Bank virtual cards.

Sizwe Nxedlana, FNB CEO of the private segment, says: “The eBucks programme is central to the integrated value we offer our clients across FNB and RMB Private Bank.

“Through like-minded collaborations with partners such as SPAR, we are significantly scaling our unique ability to enable our clients to manage both their financial and lifestyle facets by using the power of our integrated platform.

“Our expanded lifestyle partner ecosystem makes it easier and more convenient for our clients to stretch their wallets, especially during these challenging economic times.”