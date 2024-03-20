FNB eBucks adds Spar to its list of retail partners
Qualifying members can earn rewards at more than 2,500 stores nationwide
FNB eBucks is proud to announce its partnership with SPAR, one of the country’s leading food retailers.
From February, FNB Private Clients, FNB Private Wealth and RMB Private Bank customers will earn up to 15% back in eBucks when they shop in-store at SPAR, SuperSPAR, KwikSPAR and Tops using their qualifying FNB or RMB Private Bank virtual cards.
Sizwe Nxedlana, FNB CEO of the private segment, says: “The eBucks programme is central to the integrated value we offer our clients across FNB and RMB Private Bank.
“Through like-minded collaborations with partners such as SPAR, we are significantly scaling our unique ability to enable our clients to manage both their financial and lifestyle facets by using the power of our integrated platform.
“Our expanded lifestyle partner ecosystem makes it easier and more convenient for our clients to stretch their wallets, especially during these challenging economic times.”
The SPAR Group’s omnichannel executive, Blake Raubenheimer, says: “As a leading retailer, SPAR is a business founded on strong relationships and an entrepreneurial spirit.
“With over 2,500 SPAR stores nationwide, we remain committed to offering our customers value for money and, as part of our business practice, we continue to adapt to the evolving economic landscape to cater for this need.
“In addition, our SPAR Rewards card provides access to monthly deals and promotions across a range of essential products to help customers with cost-savings within their budgets. As a result, we're pleased to provide customers with more ways to earn their rewards through our collaboration with eBucks.”
“South Africans are feeling the economic strain and, within our affluent customer segments, we continue to see the real impact of eBucks in catering to the needs of our clients and enabling them to stretch their rand even further,” says Zamabomvu Ngubane, head of FNB eBucks rewards.
“Our challenging economy, coupled with the increased cost of living, informed our decision to expand the catalogue of eBucks rewards’ grocery partners and benefits. Our rewards programme has been designed to be an integral part of our clients’ monthly budgets as they supplement their household expenses.”
Customers are encouraged to opt in to earn eBucks at SPAR on their FNB or RMB Private Bank apps, and to use their virtual cards as a way to transact conveniently and safely to earn the maximum rewards.
One of the key security features of the FNB virtual card is its innovative dynamic card verification value (CVV). The dynamic CVV number is one of the most unique features of the virtual card, as it changes frequently to provide clients with better protection.
The eBucks rewards programme and SPAR grocery partner earn rules include:
“We are excited to partner with SPAR and encourage our clients to continue using their FNB or RMB Private Bank digital channels and virtual cards to maximise their rewards and for a safe and convenient shopping experience, even at other eBucks retail lifestyle partners,” says Ngubane.
“These include Clicks, iStore, Superbalist, Old Khaki, Poetry, Takealot, Le Creuset, Yuppiechef, ARC, HP Store, Netflorist and many more.”
To remember:
- To earn from any selected partners, you must qualify for the eBucks rewards programme.
- Participating stores include SPAR, SuperSPAR, KwikSPAR and Tops..
- You can't earn eBucks at SPAR Express, Pharmacy @ SPAR or Savemor stores.
- For all purchase queries, please deal with SPAR directly.
- SPAR refund policies apply. You cannot refund items you’ve bought with eBucks for cash.
This article was sponsored by FNB.