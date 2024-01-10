Award-winning eBucks empowers FNB customers to stretch their rands as far as possible

“For FNB customers, eBucks is not just a way to earn points; it's an invaluable financial lifeline,” he says, “easing the economic burden of paying for daily necessities for many, while enabling others to enjoy some of life's well-deserved pleasures without incurring financial strain”.

Celliers’ sentiments were echoed in 2023 when the programme clinched top honours for technology use, regional excellence and long-term loyalty at the International Loyalty Awards.

It's easy to see why eBucks is recognised as being a global loyalty programme leader: it transcends the traditional rewards system. In fact, it’s an engine of financial behaviour change, encouraging and incentivising sound financial habits while also offering real-time relief — all of which makes it a crucial pillar in the financial wellbeing of hundreds of thousands of South Africans.

Since its inception, eBucks has distributed a staggering R20.6bn to FNB customers and boasts an impressive 95% spend-to-earn ratio, demonstrating its effectiveness and popularity. Its value has especially been demonstrated in the recent high-inflation environment, where it has provided a vital buffer for many families against the rising costs of essentials such as fuel and groceries. It has even helped many people to cover their bank charges, with FNB customers already saving about R100m on these costs simply by using their eBucks.

Celliers says that in times of economic hardship, customers value the blend of significant added value and financial behaviour enhancement that eBucks offers. The programme's integration with FNB's digital platforms makes managing money and rewards easier and safer, underlining its adaptability and effectiveness. Beyond banking services, eBucks symbolises FNB's commitment to supporting and rewarding customer loyalty with impactful benefits. It's a testament to FNB's dedication to assisting customers in leveraging their finances more effectively.

The programme's relevance is bolstered by an extensive network of partner avenues for spending eBucks. Notable areas include travel, with nearly R5bn spent on flights and holidays, and connectivity, where customers have spent R3.6bn on airtime and data.