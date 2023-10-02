Devlin Brown at the watercooler: Why you shouldn’t get too cosy exercising in your comfort zone
Progressively increase the intensity, duration or difficulty of an exercise to keep enjoying improvements
02 October 2023 - 05:00
Q: Do you think Cosy Cardio is a good way to stick to an exercise routine?
Not enough credit goes to the tens of thousands of fitfluencers and fitness entrepreneurs who continually reinvent the wheel and convince the public they have found something new. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.