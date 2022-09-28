×

Life

Lunch with Ciko Thomas: langoustines, solar panels and new wines

John Fraser talks to the ‘green bank’ executive at Bellagio in Illovo about initiatives at Nedbank and transformation

28 September 2022 - 05:10 John fraser

The invitation to my lunch companion followed a recommendation by a friend at Business Day, who said I would find this rising star in the banking world to be excellent company. And so he was.

While waiting for Ciko Thomas I ordered a glass of the always reliable Alto red. On arrival, he had a glass of Beaumont Chenin Blanc. I had a taste and loved it...

