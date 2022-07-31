Government is lobbying the private sector to avail technical and project management skills as it mobilises the biggest multi-department cooperation effort since the Covid pandemic to implement ...
Earlier this year, the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change published its Sixth Assessment Report, also known as AR6. The Guardian newspaper called AR6 the Intergovernmental Panel ...
Teaching English as a foreign language (TEFL) is one way to take a mid-career break as it offers the opportunity to travel while earning, without having a gap on your CV.
“It’s common for adults in their mid-20s and early 30s to have a moment where they take a step back and re-evaluate their career trajectory, especially if they’re feeling overworked or unsatisfied. A career gap year presents an opportunity to take on more meaningful work, see the world before settling down or explore job options that provide a better work-life balance,” says Rhyan O’Sullivan, MD at the TEFL Academy. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
How to... take a mid-career break
Teaching English as a foreign language (TEFL) is one way to take a mid-career break as it offers the opportunity to travel while earning, without having a gap on your CV.
“It’s common for adults in their mid-20s and early 30s to have a moment where they take a step back and re-evaluate their career trajectory, especially if they’re feeling overworked or unsatisfied. A career gap year presents an opportunity to take on more meaningful work, see the world before settling down or explore job options that provide a better work-life balance,” says Rhyan O’Sullivan, MD at the TEFL Academy. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.