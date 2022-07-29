Sources say the group will consider keeping oil output unchanged for September
Friday, July 29 2022
Ramaphosa celebrates with Banyana Banyana, showdown at the KwaZulu-Natal elective conference, wildfires scorch California, Macron in Cameroon, and more
July 23 — Protesters chant during an Operation Dudula rally at Blue Downs, in Cape Town, where a memorandum was handed over at a BP service station seeking to stop the company allegedly employing undocumented foreign nationals.
July 24 — President Cyril Ramaphosa attends the ANC KwaZulu-Natal elective conference in Durban. Incoming chair Siboniso Duma calmed down thousands of singing, booing and jeering party members ahead of Ramaphosa’s address.
July 24 — A firefighter works to control a wildfire on a hillside in Mariposa County, California, the US. The fast-moving fire prompted evacuation orders for thousands of people and shut off power to more than 2,000 homes and businesses.
July 24 — Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro kisses his wife, Michelle, during the Liberal Party’s national convention where he was officially appointed as candidate for re-election, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
July 24 — A jockey competes in Chonburi’s annual buffalo race festival, in Chonburi province, Thailand.
July 25 — Pope Francis receives a headdress from indigenous people during his visit to Maskwacis, Alberta, Canada. He apologised on behalf of the church for abuses against indigenous children.
July 25 — Activists protest in the Indiana statehouse during a special session debating on banning abortion in Indianapolis, Indiana, the US.
July 25 — Supporters of President Kais Saied light flares as they celebrate after an exit poll indicated voters backed a new constitution in Tunis, Tunisia. Saied said the referendum gave him a mandate to change the constitution, despite a turnout of less than 30%.
July 25 — A woman cries at a protest in Abuja, Nigeria, on Monday at a gathering of relatives of the scores of people kidnapped in March on a train bound for Kaduna. The protest follows a threat by the kidnappers that their hostages will be killed if the ransom request is not paid.
July 26 — Cameroon President Paul Biya greets French President Emmanuel Macron as Biya’s wife, Chantal, looks on, after their meeting at the presidential palace, in Yaounde, Cameroon.
July 27 — President Cyril Ramaphosa celebrates with the Banyana Banyana football team at Union Buildings in Pretoria. The women’s soccer team won the 2022 Wafcon finals by beating Morocco 2-1 at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.
July 27 — A vendor sells artificial flowers and funeral wreaths at a street market in the Russia-controlled city of Kherson, Ukraine. The invasion is in its sixth month, with the sides grinding out territorial battles and Moscow using Europe’s dependence on its gas as a weapon.
July 27 — Supporters of Iraqi Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr climb the blast walls surrounding Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone during a protest against corruption in Baghdad, Iraq.
July 27 — A man holds stacks of bread as he makes his way through a crowd of people queuing for bread outside a bakery in Beirut, Lebanon.
July 28 — Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, England.
