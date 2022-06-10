June 5 — Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning against Casper Ruud during the men’s singles final at the French Open on Sunday. Nadal crushed Ruud to lift the trophy for the 14th time.
June 5 — Wales players celebrate after qualifying for the World Cup after beating Ukraine at Cardiff City Stadium in Wales.
June 5 — Participants run through coloured powder during the Colour Run race in Moscow, Russia.
June 5 — Firefighters carry a dead body after a huge fire broke out in an inland container depot at Sitakunda, near the port city Chittagong, Bangladesh. The blaze was brought under control after three days, with at least 43 people killed.
June 5 — The illuminated Sydney Opera House is reflected on the water in Sydney, Australia, during the city’s annual Vivid Sydney festival, which ends June 18.
June 6 — A resident named only as Elena, 81, reacts as she leaves her former house, which was destroyed in a Russian military strike, in the town of Druzhkivka, in Donetsk region, Ukraine.
June 6 — An Israeli soldier argues with a demonstrator wrapped in a Palestinian flag during a protest against Israeli settlements in Jordan Valley in the West Bank.
June 6 — South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and his wife Kim Keon-hee pay silent tribute during a ceremony marking Korean Memorial Day and the 67th anniversary of the Korean War, at the Seoul National cemetery in Seoul, South Korea.
June 6 — Relatives gather around one of the victims of the attack by gunmen during a Sunday mass service, as she receives treatment at a hospital in Owo, Nigeria. The Catholic Laity Council of Nigeria said more than 50 parishioners were killed by “bandits”.
June 7 — Migrants walk in a caravan to cross the country to reach the US border, as regional leaders gather in Los Angeles to discuss migration and other issues, in Huehuetan, Mexico.
June 7 — Actor Matthew McConaughey, a native of Uvalde, Texas, holds up a picture of 10-year-old victim Alithia Ramirez as he speaks to reporters about the school shooting in Uvalde, in which 21 people died, at the White House in Washington, the US.
June 7 — A woman splashes water at the Barcaccia fountain near the Spanish Steps during hot weather in Rome. Italy’s economy will grow 2.8% this year, its statistics bureau said, slashing the 4.7% projection it made in December.
June 9 — Sian and Gareth Phillips, siblings of missing journalist Dom Phillips, hold a placard and a rose during a protest following the disappearance, in the Amazon, of Dom Phillips and campaigner Bruno Araujo Pereira, outside the Brazilian embassy in London, Britain.
June 8 — Palestinian women enjoy the beach in Gaza City.
June 9 — Belgium’s King Philippe and Queen Mathilde view a wax fabric market at Le Grand Baobab in Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).
June 9 — Suspected parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe appears at the Western Cape High Court to appeal against the dismissal of his bail application, in Cape Town. Mafe faces charges of housebreaking with intent to commit terrorism and arson, theft and two separate arson and terrorism charges.
June 8 — Restoration work begins on the art portraits of former president Nelson Mandela and Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the Cape Town Civic Centre in Cape Town.
June 9 — A man walks through red-coloured wooden torii gates at the Nezu shrine in Tokyo on Thursday. On the same day, Japan was elected to the UN Security Council for a two-year term starting on January 1 2023. The UN General Assembly also elected Mozambique, Ecuador, Malta and Switzerland to the council.
