World / Europe

Ukraine aims to extract more civilians from steel works

Official says a new attempt to evacuate people is under way in Mariupol

06 May 2022 - 09:38 Pavel Polityuk
Smoke rises above a plant of Azovstal Iron and Steel Works during the Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, on May 5 2022. Picture taken May 5, 2022. REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO/FILE PHOTO
Smoke rises above a plant of Azovstal Iron and Steel Works during the Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, on May 5 2022. Picture taken May 5, 2022. REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO/FILE PHOTO

Kyiv — A senior Ukrainian official said on Friday a new attempt was under way “at the moment” to evacuate civilians trapped with Ukrainian fighters in the Azovstal steel works in the southern city of Mariupol.

Andriy Yermak, the head of the presidential staff, gave no details and it was not immediately clear what stage the new rescue effort was at.

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres told the Security Council on Thursday that a third operation was under way to evacuate civilians from Mariupol and Azovstal.

“The next stage of rescuing our people from Azovstal is under way at the moment. Information about the results will be provided later,” Yermak said. 

Reuters

Moscow’s ‘playbook for murder’ endangering peace talks, says Ukraine

After failing to capture the capital in a nine-week assault, Russia is now preparing for new offensives in the east
World
6 days ago

Ukraine prepares war crimes charges against Russia

The Eastern European country is investigating 7,600 potential war crimes following the February invasion, while Russia accuses Ukrainian forces of ...
World
1 week ago

Nuclear war risks are ‘considerable’, Russia warns

The danger is serious and must not be underestimated, Lavrov says
World
1 week ago
