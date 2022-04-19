A spritz of Memo’s captivating new scent, Iberian Leather, will transport you to Spain
The pioneer of leather perfumes has outdone itself with this memorable, intense and smoky fragrance
Parisian perfume house Memo, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, is famed for crafting fragrances that have the power to “transport” you to faraway places.
Part of the brand’s charm is that each of its evocative scents is brought to life by a whimsical back story that informs the choice of beautiful illustrations on its bottle and the plot of a collectable companion book.
The story of Memo's newest release, Iberian Leather, starts as do the other fragrances in its pioneering Cuirs Nomades collection: with the notion that leather is, in essence, nomadic. After all, a leather bag is the travel essential par excellence; it’s “the faithful companion of globetrotters, curious minds and adventurers off to discover the world”.
From this universal jumping-off point, each of these distinctive scents with a leather accord invite you to embark on a sensory journey to a different exotic landscape.
With a spritz of Iberian Leather, you’ll be whisked away to the Iberian Peninsula to explore majestic Spanish cities such as Córdoba, renowned for its richly tooled leatherwork, and León, which has a noble lion as its historic emblem.
The companion book to Iberian Leather, The Lion's Cedar, takes its name from this regal creature. In it, French poet Emmanuel Dall’Aglio alludes to the fragrance as being intense and memorable “with all the snap of a flamenco, whipping through the body, sharpening the senses”.
Dense, smoky and leathery, it features top notes of bergamot, geranium, rosemary and coriander, which blend with its floral heart of iris, lily of the valley, rose, jasmine and Osmanthus. Cedar, vetiver, patchouli and oakmoss builds its woody identity, while dark spices, saffron and vanilla give it an air of mystery.
The brand has dubbed Iberian Leather “the leather of all Memo leathers”, making this new release a must for any serious perfume collector.
Shop Memo’s Iberian Leather online at Arc and Skins Cosmetics.
'The Lion's Cedar', the companion book to Memo's Iberian Leather, was illustrated by Jean Mallard and penned by French poet Emmanuel Dall’Aglio.
*This article was paid for by Prestige Cosmetics.