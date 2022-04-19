A spritz of Memo’s captivating new scent, Iberian Leather, will transport you to Spain

Parisian perfume house Memo, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, is famed for crafting fragrances that have the power to “transport” you to faraway places.

Part of the brand’s charm is that each of its evocative scents is brought to life by a whimsical back story that informs the choice of beautiful illustrations on its bottle and the plot of a collectable companion book.

The story of Memo's newest release, Iberian Leather, starts as do the other fragrances in its pioneering Cuirs Nomades collection: with the notion that leather is, in essence, nomadic. After all, a leather bag is the travel essential par excellence; it’s “the faithful companion of globetrotters, curious minds and adventurers off to discover the world”.

From this universal jumping-off point, each of these distinctive scents with a leather accord invite you to embark on a sensory journey to a different exotic landscape.