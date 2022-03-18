March 13 — President Volodymyr Zelensky visits an injured Ukrainian serviceman at a hospital in Kyiv on Sunday. An escalation of the war to the west with an air strike 25km from Nato member Poland brought the conflict to the doorstep of the Western defence alliance, while intense fighting was reported elsewhere. Zelensky warned Ukrainians against collaborating after Russian forces abducted a mayor in Ukraine’s southeast in what appears part of a plan to install new administrations.