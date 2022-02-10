WIN A BURSARY | How Boston's tech helps pupils to remember

Advanced tech can now improve knowledge retention levels in pupils, as those who study through Boston Online Home Education have discovered.

While riding the wave of an ever-changing, tech-savvy world, Boston Online Home Education, an official registered online associate of Cambridge International, can assist learners studying towards their world-class Cambridge education with an advanced AI model that includes adaptive learning, detailed reporting, data analytics and more. This ensures smooth and productive online learning.

The AI model

While education was already adapting to the way children learn, Covid-19 fast-tracked this trend. Boston Online Home Education’s world-class online platform was developed using cutting-edge technology and artificial intelligence (known as the AI model).

As is so necessary in distance education and home schooling, pupils and parents need to benefit from the best technology in the education industry. Why is there this focus on AI?

The AI model predicts the academic outcomes of a pupil throughout each course, identifying whether he or she is at risk of dropping out. This allows actions to be taken and enables the school to make parents aware of any improvements that need to be made.

The model identifies low student participation in courses, something that teachers can’t easily do when children are learning from home. The system sends push notifications to parents, and the school’s support team will contact the student to encourage participation.

The model also identifies students who have difficulty passing tests or quizzes. As soon as this happens, parents are notified and the support team contacts the student.

The model flags students at risk of not completing specific courses. As soon as this happens, parents are notified. Parents and pupils also receive a weekly progress report with low and high points.

As can be seen, when studying online or through home schooling, we need personal attention – both technology-based and via human intervention. Students cannot simply be sent text or videos and told to “get on with it”. While technology has taken us to new levels, we need to be hand-held along the way, most especially in a schooling environment.

When pursuing the world-class Cambridge curriculum with online learning, it is crucial to have advanced technology to support students’ academic progress, which is why Boston Online Home Education follows this model.

This technology, along with constant student support from the dedicated school team, helps safeguard a pupil's academic progress and success.

