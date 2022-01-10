This year, quit being your worst enemy (even when you’re scoffing cake)
10 January 2022 - 05:02
Around this time of the year many of us are taking resolutions: to do more exercise, quit smoking, drink less, stop eating meat, lose weight. Sadly, most of us won’t succeed. Research shows that fewer than 50% of people who take a New Year’s resolution will have stuck to it three months in.
In these unpredictable times, should we then not bother to make any resolutions? It still seems if you want to change something, New Year is the time to do it, giving you some added oomph to succeed...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now