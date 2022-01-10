Life This year, quit being your worst enemy (even when you’re scoffing cake) B L Premium

Around this time of the year many of us are taking resolutions: to do more exercise, quit smoking, drink less, stop eating meat, lose weight. Sadly, most of us won’t succeed. Research shows that fewer than 50% of people who take a New Year’s resolution will have stuck to it three months in.

In these unpredictable times, should we then not bother to make any resolutions? It still seems if you want to change something, New Year is the time to do it, giving you some added oomph to succeed...