September 5 — A demonstrator walks in front of a barricade set on fire during a protest against the enthronement of Bishop Joanikije in Cetinje, Montenegro.

Picture: REUTERS/STEVO VASILJEVIC
September 5 — Louzanne Coetzee of Team SA reacts after winning bronze at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

September 5 — A migrant woman stands in front of the National Guard blocking the street during an operation to dissolve a caravan of migrants and asylum seekers from Central America and the Caribbean as they tried to make their way to the US, in Huixtla, Chiapas, Mexico. 

Picture: REUTERS/JOSE TORRES
September 5 — Demonstrators take part in a protest against El Salvador President Nayib Bukele and the recent decision by the constitutional chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice approving a law that allows his re-election in 2024, in San Salvador, El Salvador.

Picture: REUTERS/VICTOR PENA
September 6 — Protesters who oppose Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the government’s Covid-19 vaccination programme gesture during a campaign stop by Trudeau in Newmarket, Ontario, Canada.

Picture: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO
September 6 —  ANC staff members picket outside Luthuli House, the party’s headquarters in Johannesburg on Monday. They were protesting about the party’s failure to pay salaries and their UIF and provident fund contributions. 

Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL
September 6 — Residents cheer on army soldiers after the uprising that led to the toppling of president Alpha Conde, in Kaloum neighbourhood of Conakry, Guinea.

Picture: REUTERS/SOULEYMANE CAMARA
September 6 — Vet Michelle Otto and her assistant, Patrick, blindfold a sedated rhino before dehorning it at the Buffalo Dream Ranch, one of the biggest private rhino sanctuaries in Africa, in the North West.

Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
September 7 —  Children wearing face masks sit on a seesaw in Jakarta on Tuesday. Indonesia has got its Covid-19 infections under control after they exploded to more than 50,000 a day in mid-July but the official death toll has risen above 137,000.

Picture: REUTERS/AJENG DINAR ULFIANA
September 7 —  Brazil Presiden Jair Bolsonaro waves to supporters during a demonstration on Brazil’s Independence Day at Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ALEXANDRE SCHNEIDER
September 7 — US President Joe Biden comforts a resident during a tour of the Lost Valley in Manville, New Jersey, after Hurricane Ida. New Jersey was among the states hit hardest by Ida, which made landfall in Louisiana bringing historic rainfall, gale-force winds and several tornadoes. Dozens of people died. 

Picture: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ
September 7 — Taliban forces walk in front of Afghan demonstrators as they shout slogans during an anti-Pakistan protest, near the Pakistan embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Picture: REUTERS
September 8  — Workers prepare to remove the statue of Robert E Lee in Richmond, Virginia, on Wednesday after a year-long legal battle over the monument to the confederate general, which has been the focus of protests over racial injustice.

Picture: REUTERS/JAY PAUL
 September 9 — A homeless man, Nelson Modolo, receives his vaccination shot during Western Cape health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo’s visit to the Sea Point Methodist Church in Cape Town.

Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ESA ALEXANDER​
September 9 — Police collect cutouts from the June 4th Museum, which commemorates the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, in Hong Kong on Thursday. They were searching the museum after the arrest of four members of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements in China.

Picture: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU
September 9 — A boy holds his belongings as he returns to his neighbourhood in Deraa al-Balad. Syrian army troops re-entered Deraa for the first time in nearly a decade under a Russian-brokered deal with rebels.

Picture: REUTERS/YAMAM AL SHAAR
Picture: REUTERS/YAMAM AL SHAAR
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.