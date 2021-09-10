September 5 — A demonstrator walks in front of a barricade set on fire during a protest against the enthronement of Bishop Joanikije in Cetinje, Montenegro.
September 5 — Louzanne Coetzee of Team SA reacts after winning bronze at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.
September 5 — A migrant woman stands in front of the National Guard blocking the street during an operation to dissolve a caravan of migrants and asylum seekers from Central America and the Caribbean as they tried to make their way to the US, in Huixtla, Chiapas, Mexico.
September 5 — Demonstrators take part in a protest against El Salvador President Nayib Bukele and the recent decision by the constitutional chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice approving a law that allows his re-election in 2024, in San Salvador, El Salvador.
September 6 — Protesters who oppose Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the government’s Covid-19 vaccination programme gesture during a campaign stop by Trudeau in Newmarket, Ontario, Canada.
September 6 — ANC staff members picket outside Luthuli House, the party’s headquarters in Johannesburg on Monday. They were protesting about the party’s failure to pay salaries and their UIF and provident fund contributions.
September 6 — Residents cheer on army soldiers after the uprising that led to the toppling of president Alpha Conde, in Kaloum neighbourhood of Conakry, Guinea.
September 6 — Vet Michelle Otto and her assistant, Patrick, blindfold a sedated rhino before dehorning it at the Buffalo Dream Ranch, one of the biggest private rhino sanctuaries in Africa, in the North West.
September 7 — Children wearing face masks sit on a seesaw in Jakarta on Tuesday. Indonesia has got its Covid-19 infections under control after they exploded to more than 50,000 a day in mid-July but the official death toll has risen above 137,000.
September 7 — Brazil Presiden Jair Bolsonaro waves to supporters during a demonstration on Brazil’s Independence Day at Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
September 7 — US President Joe Biden comforts a resident during a tour of the Lost Valley in Manville, New Jersey, after Hurricane Ida. New Jersey was among the states hit hardest by Ida, which made landfall in Louisiana bringing historic rainfall, gale-force winds and several tornadoes. Dozens of people died.
September 7 — Taliban forces walk in front of Afghan demonstrators as they shout slogans during an anti-Pakistan protest, near the Pakistan embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan.
September 8 — Workers prepare to remove the statue of Robert E Lee in Richmond, Virginia, on Wednesday after a year-long legal battle over the monument to the confederate general, which has been the focus of protests over racial injustice.
September 9 — A homeless man, Nelson Modolo, receives his vaccination shot during Western Cape health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo’s visit to the Sea Point Methodist Church in Cape Town.
September 9 — Police collect cutouts from the June 4th Museum, which commemorates the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, in Hong Kong on Thursday. They were searching the museum after the arrest of four members of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements in China.
September 9 — A boy holds his belongings as he returns to his neighbourhood in Deraa al-Balad. Syrian army troops re-entered Deraa for the first time in nearly a decade under a Russian-brokered deal with rebels.
