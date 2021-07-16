July 10 — Workers remove a statue of Confederate Gen Robert E Lee, after years of a legal battle over the contentious monument, in Charlottesville, Virginia, the US.
July 11 — Billionaire Richard Branson on board Virgin Galactic’s passenger rocket plane, VSS Unity, after reaching the edge of space above New Mexico, US, on Sunday in a still image from video.
July 11 — A loyalist celebrates with a Union Jack flag as the 11th night bonfire which marks the beginning of the annual protestant July 12 celebrations is lit on July 11, 2021 in Portadown, Northern Ireland. The marches are a protestant celebration of King William of Orange’s victory over the catholic King James at the Battle of the Boyne in 1690.
July 12 — What started out as a protest against the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma turned in to a looting spree in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. The protest have so far cost SA billions of rand in infrastructure damage and lost revenue and at least 72 people have been killed and 1,234 arrested.
July 9 — People who ran in The Great South Sudan Run are seen dancing and celebrating, during a concert at John Garang Mausoleum, during the country’s 10th anniversary since independence.
July 15 — Activists protest German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s visit to Washington and her stance on sharing coronavirus-related intellectual property, in front of the White House on July 15 2021 in Washington, DC. Merkel’s government has opposed plans for an emergency World Trade Organization waiver for coronavirus and vaccine intellectual property.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.