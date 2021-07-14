PUBLIC VIOLENCE
Economic sabotage behind public violence and looting, says Cele
Riots in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng a ‘smokescreen’ for sabotage and not just a spontaneous response to Zuma’s imprisonment
14 July 2021 - 23:20
Acts of public violence and looting that threaten the country’s economic prospects are sabotage and not just a spontaneous response to former president Jacob Zuma’s imprisonment, the government has said.
What began as sporadic instances of violence on July 7 as a response to Zuma being jailed for defying a court order rapidly spread to Gauteng from KwaZulu-Natal, threatening food and medicine supply chains. It also stalled the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines, which is seen as the only hope to prevent future deadly waves of the disease and enable economic activity to go back to normal...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now