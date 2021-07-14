National PUBLIC VIOLENCE Economic sabotage behind public violence and looting, says Cele Riots in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng a ‘smokescreen’ for sabotage and not just a spontaneous response to Zuma’s imprisonment BL PREMIUM

Acts of public violence and looting that threaten the country’s economic prospects are sabotage and not just a spontaneous response to former president Jacob Zuma’s imprisonment, the government has said.

What began as sporadic instances of violence on July 7 as a response to Zuma being jailed for defying a court order rapidly spread to Gauteng from KwaZulu-Natal, threatening food and medicine supply chains. It also stalled the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines, which is seen as the only hope to prevent future deadly waves of the disease and enable economic activity to go back to normal...