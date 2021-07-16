News Leader
WATCH: Is green hydrogen the future for SA?
Nedbank CIB sector lead on energy and infrastructure Thiago Almeida talks to Business Day TV
16 July 2021 - 10:03
As the world and SA deals with the complicated subject of energy and the infrastructure to support a sustainable energy future, more and more innovations, solutions and opportunities are coming to the fore.
Business Day TV spoke to Nedbank CIB sector lead on energy and infrastructure Thiago Almeida about green hydrogen.
Nedbank CIB Sector Lead on Energy and Infrastructure Thiago Almeida talks to Business Day TV about green hydrogen
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.