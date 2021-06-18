Life / Arts & Entertainment Creativity will soon burn brighter at Constitution Hill BL PREMIUM

Beneath the ramparts of the Old Fort at Constitution Hill are gunpowder chambers and barrack rooms, arched roofs and mysterious tunnels. Outside is a courtyard surrounded by jail cells, with barbed wire stretched across the sky.

You expect to encounter ghosts in this ancient, atmospheric site, but you’re more likely to encounter rock musicians and rappers now, drawn by the unlikely addition of a world-class recording studio...