How to ... Adopts habits that ensure success
Understand the habits that are damaging and commit to making a change
20 June 2021 - 00:03
• There are plenty of habits that can ensure our success, such as being on time and meeting deadlines, but others, such as procrastination, can do a lot of harm.
"Our habits affect our performance more than talent, intelligence, luck or decision-making. For organisations that empower their employees to be able to change their behaviour and create individual change strategies, there are several positive outcomes for the company, including a healthier, more engaged workforce, innovative problem-solving and increased productivity," says Helene Vermaak, business director at The Human Edge. She advises:..
