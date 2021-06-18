June 12 — US President Joe Biden talks with President Cyril Ramaphosa as they arrive for a working session during the G7 summit in Cornwall, Britain.
June 14 — People celebrate after Israel’s parliament voted in a new coalition government, ending Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12-year hold on power, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, Israel.
June 16 — EFF supporters gather outside Uitsig High School in Centurion in support of a student who was allegedly assaulted and removed from the school for wearing the party’s regalia.
June 16 — US President Joe Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin, US secretary of state Antony Blinken and Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov attend the US-Russia summit at Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland.
June 16 — A woman heads a line of Geha residents as they check in to receive relief aid packages at an aid operation run by USAID, Catholic Relief Services and the Relief Society of Tigray in Mekele, Ethiopia. The UN says 350,000 people are living in famine conditions there.
June 16 — Scottish health secretary Humza Yousaf watches a surgical robot at work at Glasgow Royal Infirmary, where he announced the government will buy 10 new surgical robots worth £20m, in Glasgow, Scotland.
June 17 — The Long March-2F Y12 rocket, carrying the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft and three astronauts — Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo — takes off from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in the Gobi desert. China plans to complete its space station by the end of 2022.
June 17 — Supporters of former Ivorian president Laurent Gbagbo wave a banner at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny International Airport in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. Gbagbo returned to Ivory Coast after a decade in exile. He was acquitted in 2019 of war crimes charges by the International Criminal Court.
June 17 — Police escort Apple Daily’s deputy chief editor Chan Pui-man from the publication’s offices in Hong Kong. Reports said 500 Hong Kong police officers conducted the raid. Five executives were arrested and reporters’ phones and laptops were seized under a new security law.
June 17 — People shout slogans during a protest against an attack on a local office of the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party and the killing of a woman working in the office, in Istanbul, Turkey.
June 17 — A Palestinian girl holds a broom outside her family’s house, which was destroyed by Israeli forces near Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
June 17 — US President Joe Biden, centre, hands a pen to Opal Lee, an activist known as the grandmother of Juneteenth, left, during a signing ceremony for the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, at the White House in Washington, DC, the US. The legislation establishes a new federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery.
