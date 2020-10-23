October 22 — Supporters of the main Guinea opposition leader Cellou Dalein Diallo of UFDG party set up barricades to protest against preliminary presidential election results showing 82-year-old President Alpha Conde to be the clear leader in the race. The violence, in which at least 10 people have been killed this week, follows an election in which Conde ran for a controversial third term. Normally busy streets in the capital Conakry were deserted on Thursday, and explosions could be heard in the distance.