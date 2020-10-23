October 19 — Firemen try to extinguish a fire engulfing a church during protests in Santiago, Chile. Two churches were set alight after the government increased a subway fare, but escalated into a movement demanding improvements in basic services, pensions, public health care and education. Chile will hold a referendum on Sunday to decide whether to modify its Pinochet-era constitution.
October 21 — Nigerians march in Cape Town in solidarity with Nigerians protesting against police brutality and the controversial, now disbanded, Special Anti-Robbery Squad. At least 56 people have died in weeks of protests, according to human rights group Amnesty International. The government has not provided a death toll.
October 21 — A person uses a fire extinguisher on a burning globe made of paper during a demonstration against the fossil fuel industry in front of the headquarters of the European Central Bank in Frankfurt, Germany, on Wednesday.
October 21 — Starlings fly in a murmuration in Gretna, Scotland. They gather over their autumn roosting site just before dusk and perform a tight and fluid group flight before setting down for the night.
October 21 — Police officers wearing protective equipment stand in formation near parliament during a protest against a proposed constitution amendment, amid concerns about the spread of Covid-19, in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
October 21 — Afghan women wait to receive tokens needed to apply for visas to travel to Pakistan, after others were killed in a stampede for the tokens in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, this week.
October 22 — Police try to separate pro-democracy protesters and royalists (in yellow) during a clash in Bangkok, Thailand. Thailand revoked an emergency decree on Thursday aimed at ending months of protests against Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha’s government.
October 22 — Supporters of the main Guinea opposition leader Cellou Dalein Diallo of UFDG party set up barricades to protest against preliminary presidential election results showing 82-year-old President Alpha Conde to be the clear leader in the race. The violence, in which at least 10 people have been killed this week, follows an election in which Conde ran for a controversial third term. Normally busy streets in the capital Conakry were deserted on Thursday, and explosions could be heard in the distance.
