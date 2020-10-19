Life ADVENTURE SPORT Get the inside track on the thrill of mountain biking Mountain biking is both a competitive sport and a great way to stay fit. We speak to two of the top pros in SA to get the inside lane BL PREMIUM

Lockdown forced many people to think differently about their health and fitness. As we navigated the levels, with our freedom of movement being drip-fed back to us, people started exploring exercise outdoors. One of the more exciting ways to do this is on a mountain bike.

Many of us remember the sense of freedom and joy when we managed those first wobbly few laps around the garden without training wheels. That spirit lives on in even the most battle-hardened mountain biker.