Updated Hilux is a smoother operator with grit

If you hadn’t noticed, the lifestyle bakkie wars have resumed. All the major players are readying new steeds for market entry.

Isuzu and Mazda’s platform-sharing new D-Max and BT-50 are imminent, ditto Ford and Volkswagen’s new Ranger and Amarok twins. Peugeot is ready to join the fray with its Landtrek, while the Chinese bloc has been quietly introducing new contenders.

The sales doyen of the segment — Toyota’s Hilux — has been facelifted and enhanced with a bold new grille and other new details, and we’ve had our first drive.

While its dependable bones are largely a carryover from the model that was launched in 2016 and enhanced with a sportier face in 2018, there was still room for improvement.

The slight change in the interior extends to a new instrumentation layout which now glows with cool-blue background lighting, as opposed to the red of old. The Raider and Legend models have a new-age infotainment system that’s decked out with all the regulars like Bluetooth, USB ports and bolstered with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and other media streaming functionalities through a larger 20.3cm colour display.

Safety includes the first-time fitment of Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) in the Hilux range with a Pre-collision warning system, Lane Departure Alert and Adaptive Cruise Control. This is standard on the Legend 4x4 models.

The Legend RS (Roller Shutter) top-tier trim I drove was resplendent with luxury features like an auto-dimming rear-view mirror and leather interior trim on electrically adjustable front seats.

It also boasts the only engine change in the line-up. The new 2.8GD-6 Auto model now develops a meatier 150kW and 500Nm as opposed to the previous 130kW and 420Nm.

My drive revealed an unmistakable improvement in ride quality. New spring rates, dampers and suspension bushes have injected a silkiness in motion where bumps register less now inside the cabin.

But it’s the new off-road driving arsenal that includes a redesigned traction control system for the bakkie’s part-time 4x4 drivetrain that must be experienced. It was demonstrated at Gerotek’s treacherously soft sand trough where we hit the gooey stuff in the inappropriate rear-wheel drive mode to create a worst-case scenario. The system quickly detects the predicament to escape entrapment while out in the wilderness.