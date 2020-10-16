October 11 — Nigerians take part in a protest in Lagos, Nigeria, on Sunday against alleged violence, extortion and harassment by the country’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad. The head of Nigeria’s police dissolved the squad with immediate effect on Sunday, prompted by days of protests across the country, a police statement said.
October 11 — A member of Azerbaijan diaspora kisses Azerbaijan’s national flag during a rally in support of his country over the conflict in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, at the Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine. Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces accused each other on Monday of launching new attacks.
October 11 — The Los Angeles Lakers celebrate their win over the Miami Heat after game six of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena. The Los Angeles Lakers won 106-93 to win the series.
October 12 — A schoolgirl stands next to the Kenya-Uganda railway line during the partial reopening of schools, after the government scrapped plans to cancel the academic year due to the coronavirus pandemic, in the Kibera informal settlement in Nairobi, Kenya.
October 12 — A person dressed up as Spider-Man sits next to taxis as drivers hold a protest against ride-hailing apps such as Uber, Cabify and Didi, at Angel de la Independencia monument, in Mexico City, Mexico.
October 13 — Police minister Bheki Cele talks to farmers after visiting the family of late farm manager Brendin Horner, whose murder sparked outrage, in Bethlehem, Free State.
October 13 — A person wearing a protective mask walks past a mural depicting members of The Beatles in Liverpool, the UK. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced new restrictions to control the surge in coronavirus cases in the country, with bars and pubs closing in the worst-hit parts of Britain from Wednesday. London, the world’s international financial capital, will enter a tighter Covid-19 lockdown from midnight on Friday.
October 13 — North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspects a site damaged by heavy rains and winds caused by recent typhoons, in Geomdeok district, North Korea.
October 13 — Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida greet royalist supporters who gathered outside the Grand Palace to mark the fourth anniversary of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s death, in Bangkok, Thailand.
October 14 — The Fraternity of Ministers of Senekal and Matwabeng hosted a special mass prayer meeting in Senekal, ahead of a court case related to the killing of farm manager Brendin Honer on Friday.
October 13 — US President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, the US.
October 14 — The Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft blasts off to the International Space Station from the launch pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. On board were Nasa’s Kate Rubins and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov. The mission is the last scheduled Russian flight carrying a US crew member because Nasa has contracted Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Boeing to build competing space capsules.
October 15 — Women farmworkers from across the Western Cape marched to parliament in Cape Town to hand over a memorandum demanding land redistribution and a basic income grant. The Covid-19 pandemic has worsened job insecurity of farmworkers. Statistics show that two out of three people who lost their jobs as a result of Covid-19 are women.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.