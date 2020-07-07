Life Postpandemic hotels follow in the wake of the cruise sector to keep the virus at bay Welcome to the contactless, germless hotel stay where safety is paramount BL PREMIUM

If you’ve ever sailed aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise, a song lurks deep within your subconscious: a kiddie-style earworm about washing your hands that loops endlessly in the buffet entrance and in-room TVs.

“Wash your hands, like 50 times a day,” the tune goes, imploring passengers — with a cartoon octopus cleaning its multitude of hands — to do what it takes to avoid a norovirus outbreak, or worse. It’s far from the ambient music of a five-star hotel, where in-room TVs are more likely to feature swells of orchestral strings. But it’s what’s necessary to keep 6,000-plus passengers from inadvertently fuelling a public health fire.