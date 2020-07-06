Devlin Brown at the water cooler: How can I make running with a mask bearable?
Your best recourse is probably to invest in a running friendly cloth mask
06 July 2020 - 05:05
Q: What tips do you have to make running with a mask more bearable?
A: When President Cyril Ramaphosa comically placed his mask across his eyes on live television, it went viral. In real life, masks are supposed to do the opposite.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now