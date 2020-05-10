Life How pandemic is changing the face of traditional funerals BL PREMIUM

Maaki Modimola sways along to a hymn in the yard of her dead sister’s home in Soweto, a bottle of sanitiser swinging in her hand.

Later at the cemetery, mourners sit on chairs spaced one metre apart. The usual choir is replaced by a recorded track blaring out of a single speaker. Maaki’s sister Mary did not die from Covid-19, but its influence is everywhere in the ceremony.