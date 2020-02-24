Life Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Should I get a Theragun? Recovery is vital and it is good that you take it seriously BL PREMIUM

Q: I take my training and recovery very seriously. I am interested in the Theragun, but it’s expensive. I have seen similar products locally that are more affordable. Do you recommend I get one?

A: For those in the dark, a Theragun is a hand-held self-massager. Sounds great. It looks like a power drill and literally pounds the body at 40 beats a second using a technique the makers call “percussive massage therapy”.