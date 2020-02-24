Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Should I get a Theragun?
Recovery is vital and it is good that you take it seriously
24 February 2020 - 05:05
Q: I take my training and recovery very seriously. I am interested in the Theragun, but it’s expensive. I have seen similar products locally that are more affordable. Do you recommend I get one?
A: For those in the dark, a Theragun is a hand-held self-massager. Sounds great. It looks like a power drill and literally pounds the body at 40 beats a second using a technique the makers call “percussive massage therapy”.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now