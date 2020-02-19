Life Bao Down and Hesheng serve up delicious Far East Asia-inspired cuisine Snag up Cape Town’s best bao and dim sum next time you are in the Mother City BL PREMIUM

For a city with such a delicious and diverse dining scene, the elusiveness of top-notch Far East Asia-inspired cuisine in Cape Town is as mysterious as it is frustrating. Thankfully two very different establishments provide a welcome antidote to this phenomenon.

First up is Bao Down in the City Bowl which is run by Graham Oldfield, former head chef at Liam Tomlin’s acclaimed Chefs Warehouse, and his wife Phillipa. If there’s one restaurant I insist on dining at every time I’m in the Mother City, it’s this. And every time I go, it’s a delight.